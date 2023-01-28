DPL to start next month

Rewa will face Labasa on February 19th at Ratu Cakobau Park

The 2023 Digicel Premier League season will begin on February 19th.

This was confirmed today at the Fiji Football Association’s Council Meeting at its headquarters in Vatuwaqa.

Four matches are scheduled to be played on that weekend with a doubleheader at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Ba at 1pm and Rewa to meet Labasa at 3pm.

Also at 3pm, Tavua will host Suva at Garvey Park, Navua plays Nadi at the Uprising Resort Ground while Nadroga takes on Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says a new factor in this season’s DPL is the occasional inclusion of Under-19 league matches as curtain raisers along with allocated Women’s Super League matches.

“We will be having the U19 league where possible and the women’s super league too. This is so soccer loving fans can watch the women play and at the same time to see that youth development is happening through youths playing together.”



Rajesh Patel [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Patel says they have a busy season ahead with a number of international qualifying events, planned development programs for youth and kids as well as plans for futsal and beach soccer in all age groups, women and senior level.

He adds they will not be making any cancellation to DPL matches.