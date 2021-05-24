Home

Football

DPL title in sight for Lautoka

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 7, 2021 4:29 pm

Lautoka is one game away from winning the Digicel Premier League and the Blues are confident it will happen against Labasa this Friday.

Coach Imdad Ali knows talk is cheap, and his advice to the team is to run out all guns blazing against the Babasiga Lions.

Ali says the loss against Suva was a setback but a lot has been learned.

“While we are winning, there are times that we lose, it’s another lesson to us, so hopefully we come back strong when we play the other teams that are left.”

He adds they’ll just need another win to lift the title.

“We at the moment are on 23 points and we are still leading the points, Suva as well, but we will try. Out of the three games that we have played, we will just need another three points.”

Lautoka leads the standings with 23 points after 11 games while Suva is second with 20 from 12 matches.

The Sugar City side will meet Labasa on Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 7pm, and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Suva will host Labasa at 3pm on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium and in an earlier match, Rewa faces Ba at 1pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

Other matches on Sunday sees Nadroga hosting Lautoka at Lawaqa Park and Navua play Nadi at Prince Charles Park, both matches will kick-off at 3pm.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA11722169+723
SUVA126241610+620
REWA125431610+619
BA11533169+718
LABASA1036153+215
NADI123541220-814
NADROGA12165917-89
NAVUA12129719-125
DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 13
10 Dec - Friday7:00PMLabasa-LautokaANZ Stadium
12 Dec - Sunday1:00PMRewa-BaANZ Stadium
12 Dec - Sunday3:00PMLabasa-SuvaANZ Stadium
12 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadi-NavuaPrince Charles Park
12 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadroga-LautokaLawaqa Park
Round 12
03 Dec - Friday7:00PMLabasa2 - 1NavuaANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMBa3 - 0NavuaChurchill Park
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMLabasa0 - 1NadiANZ Stadium
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 3RewaLawaqa Park
05 Dec - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium
Round 11
20 November - Saturday3:00PMLautoka1 - 1BaChurchill Park
21 November - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMSuva4 - 0NadiANZ Stadium
21 November - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1NadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 2SuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautoka3 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday4:00PMRewa1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

