DPL title in sight for Lautoka

Lautoka is one game away from winning the Digicel Premier League and the Blues are confident it will happen against Labasa this Friday.

Coach Imdad Ali knows talk is cheap, and his advice to the team is to run out all guns blazing against the Babasiga Lions.

Ali says the loss against Suva was a setback but a lot has been learned.

Article continues after advertisement

“While we are winning, there are times that we lose, it’s another lesson to us, so hopefully we come back strong when we play the other teams that are left.”

He adds they’ll just need another win to lift the title.

“We at the moment are on 23 points and we are still leading the points, Suva as well, but we will try. Out of the three games that we have played, we will just need another three points.”

Lautoka leads the standings with 23 points after 11 games while Suva is second with 20 from 12 matches.

The Sugar City side will meet Labasa on Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 7pm, and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Suva will host Labasa at 3pm on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium and in an earlier match, Rewa faces Ba at 1pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

Other matches on Sunday sees Nadroga hosting Lautoka at Lawaqa Park and Navua play Nadi at Prince Charles Park, both matches will kick-off at 3pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 11 7 2 2 16 9 +7 23 SUVA 12 6 2 4 16 10 +6 20 REWA 12 5 4 3 16 10 +6 19 BA 11 5 3 3 16 9 +7 18 LABASA 10 3 6 1 5 3 +2 15 NADI 12 3 5 4 12 20 -8 14 NADROGA 12 1 6 5 9 17 -8 9 NAVUA 12 1 2 9 7 19 -12 5