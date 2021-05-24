Football
DPL title in sight for Lautoka
December 7, 2021 4:29 pm
Lautoka is one game away from winning the Digicel Premier League and the Blues are confident it will happen against Labasa this Friday.
Coach Imdad Ali knows talk is cheap, and his advice to the team is to run out all guns blazing against the Babasiga Lions.
Ali says the loss against Suva was a setback but a lot has been learned.
“While we are winning, there are times that we lose, it’s another lesson to us, so hopefully we come back strong when we play the other teams that are left.”
He adds they’ll just need another win to lift the title.
“We at the moment are on 23 points and we are still leading the points, Suva as well, but we will try. Out of the three games that we have played, we will just need another three points.”
Lautoka leads the standings with 23 points after 11 games while Suva is second with 20 from 12 matches.
The Sugar City side will meet Labasa on Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 7pm, and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.
Suva will host Labasa at 3pm on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium and in an earlier match, Rewa faces Ba at 1pm at the same venue.
You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.
Other matches on Sunday sees Nadroga hosting Lautoka at Lawaqa Park and Navua play Nadi at Prince Charles Park, both matches will kick-off at 3pm.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|11
|7
|2
|2
|16
|9
|+7
|23
|SUVA
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|10
|+6
|20
|REWA
|12
|5
|4
|3
|16
|10
|+6
|19
|BA
|11
|5
|3
|3
|16
|9
|+7
|18
|LABASA
|10
|3
|6
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|15
|NADI
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|20
|-8
|14
|NADROGA
|12
|1
|6
|5
|9
|17
|-8
|9
|NAVUA
|12
|1
|2
|9
|7
|19
|-12
|5
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 13
|10 Dec - Friday
|7:00PM
|Labasa
|-
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|12 Dec - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|12 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Labasa
|-
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|12 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|-
|Navua
|Prince Charles Park
|12 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Lautoka
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 12
|03 Dec - Friday
|7:00PM
|Labasa
|2 - 1
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|3 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Labasa
|0 - 1
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 3
|Rewa
|Lawaqa Park
|05 Dec - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 11
|20 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|21 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|4 - 0
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|21 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Lawaqa Park
|Round 10
|13 November - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 2
|Suva
|Uprising Ground
|14 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|3 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14 November - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 9
|07 November - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 2
|Nadroga
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 3
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
|07 November - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Ba
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 8
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Nadroga
|Prince Charles Park
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Uprising Ground
|31st October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 7
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|24th October - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 2
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|24th October - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadroga
|Uprising Ground
|Round 6
|18th April - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|0 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|18th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Ground
|Round 5
|11th April - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|3 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Prince Charles Park
|11th April - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 0
|Ba
|Uprising Ground
|11th April - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|27th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 0
|Nadroga
|Subrail Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Lautoka
|Churchill Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|1 - 0
|Suva
|Prince Charles Park
|28th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Rewa
|Uprising Ground
|Round 3
|20th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 0
|Navua
|ANZ Stadium
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Lawaqa Park
|21st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Lautoka
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|14th Mar - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|1 - 1
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|14th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Uprising Grounds
|14th Mar - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|0 - 0
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 2
|Nadi
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Suva
|ANZ Stadium
|07th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 0
|Navua
|Churchill Park