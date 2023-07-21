Dominant Spain crush Costa Rica

[Source: Reuters]

Spain began their Women’s World Cup campaign in scintillating fashion by beating Costa Rica 3-0 in their Group C opener on Friday thanks to an own goal and first-half strikes from Aitana Bonmati and Esther Gonzalez.

The teams had played out a draw when they faced each other on their World Cup debuts in 2015 but Spain are now sixth in the women’s rankings and it showed in their technical dominance as they scored three times in a six-minute blitz.

Spain’s twice Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was named among the substitutes as she makes her way back to full fitness, but their most-capped player was not needed in the first half as Bonmati and Esther ran riot in Costa Rica’s box.

Article continues after advertisement

Costa Rica goalkeeper Daniela Solera saved a first-half penalty and made several timely interventions, but Spain were never threatened at the other end and went top of their group ahead of Japan’s game against Zambia on Saturday.