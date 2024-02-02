Do not count us out yet, says Ali

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Rooster Ba Football Association is urging their fans not to give up on them as they gear up for the second leg of the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions.

President Azam Ali acknowledges the loss last Sunday but is determined that they will perform better this weekend.

Ali mentions that they have been addressing their weaknesses over the past few days.

Article continues after advertisement

“Do not count us out yet, right? We are still in the game. We have a chance against the favorites. Many teams are considered favorites to win, right? They probably have a 90% chance, and we are the underdogs, but we still have a chance. That’s why we are in this series. We just want to ask our fans to come out in numbers.”

Ali is calling on all their supporters to come out in numbers and support the young Ba side.

The second leg of the CVC will be played this Sunday at Lautoka’s Churchill Park at 3 pm. You can listen to the live game commentary on Mirchi FM.