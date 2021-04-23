Home

Football

Disastrous own goal gives Everton key win over Arsenal

| @BBCWorld
April 24, 2021 8:20 am

A howler from Arsenal’s Bernd Leno gifted Everton a crucial 1-nil win in their bid for a Champions League place – as Gunners fans protested against the club’s owner outside.

Over 1,000 Arsenal supporters gathered outside Emirates Stadium to show their anger about Stan Kroenke’s role in the failed European Super League.

The goal came when Everton forward Richarlison tried to roll a pass across the six-yard box. Leno should have scooped it up, but the ball slipped through the Arsenal keeper’s hands, hitting his leg on the way in.

That was a rare moment of goalmouth action on the night as Everton moved to within three points of the top four.

Gylfi Sigurdsson came closest before that when his 30-yard free-kick hit the bar.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the second half after Richarlison nicked Dani Ceballos – but it was overturned by the video assistant referee for an offside in the build-up.

Gabriel Martinelli almost saved Arsenal in injury time but Jordan Pickford kept out his shot.

Leno also came up for a late corner but could not make amends for his costly error.

