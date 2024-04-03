DFPL to commence this weekend

[File Photo]

The fifth round of the Digicel Fiji Premier League will commence this weekend after a three-week break.

This is due to the national side’s participation in the FIFA Friendlies in the Solomon Islands last month.

Tailevu Naitasiri will host Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park starting at 2 pm, Suva will take on Nasinu at the Fiji Football Association Academy at 3pm, Navua and Rewa are set to clash at the Uprising Resort Ground, also kicking off at 3pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadroga will confront Ba at Lawaqa Park, and Lautoka will meet Nadi at Churchill Park, both matches starting at 2pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentary of the Nadroga vs Ba game on Mirchi FM at 1 pm.