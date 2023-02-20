DFPL starts this weekend

Ba will face Navua this week.

The Digicel Fiji Premier League will be played this weekend after it was called off last week due to adverse weather conditions.

There’ll be four matches this week starting on Saturday with Labasa hosting Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

Dai-ichi West Ba faces Navua on the same day at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

On Sunday, Nadroga takes on Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Tailevu Naitasiri will travel to battle Tavua at Garvey Park.

Both matches will be played at 3 pm.

In the Digicel Fiji Women’s Super League, Labasa meets Suva at Subrail Park in Labasa at 11.30am while Tailevu Naitasiri hosts Rewa at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa at 1pm.

One game will be played on Sunday as Nadroga battles Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 1pm.