Delai part of OFC history

Torika Delai

Fiji’s Torika Delai has been selected as one of five referees to officiate at the OFC Men’s Champions League 2025 – Qualifying, in the Cook Islands.

The 35-year-old is part of an all-female officiating team for the first time in an OFC tournament, signaling a significant milestone for women’s refereeing in Oceania.

Delai achieved her FIFA refereeing badge, making her the second Fijian female to do so after Finau Vulivuli.

She has been refereeing for seven years and is determined to inspire more women in Fiji to pursue refereeing and obtain a FIFA badge.

11 FIFA match officials representing Fiji, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Samoa will officiate at the OFC Men’s Champions League.

The milestone reflects OFC’s continued commitment to increasing opportunities and participation for women officials at OFC Tier 1 competitions, as outlined in the OFC strategy.

OFC Head of Refereeing Kevin Stoltenkamp expressed delight at tomorrow’s match, which he says “marks a historic milestone for female match officials and the Oceania Football Confederation, reflecting the strides they are making toward a more inclusive Oceania.”

Meanwhile, here at home, Rewa will host Labasa in the second CvC match tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The match kicks off at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.