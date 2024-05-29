Defending Fiji FACT champs facing issues

Lautoka Blues win last year [File Photo]

The Flick Hygiene Lautoka Blues are gearing up for a strong start in their 2024 Digicel Fiji FACT campaign as they face off against neighbours Ba.

With anticipation building, Blues President Shalendra Prasad emphasizes the importance of securing a win in their opening match.

Prasad says they understand the significance of the first matches in the tournament as it’s crucial for all teams to test their combinations and strategies.

Article continues after advertisement

He says as the defending champions, they are aware of the challenge posed by the Men in Black, a team they never underestimated.

However, the Blues are facing some hurdles ahead of their opener.

Prasad says five key players are currently with the national team.

“It might affect the understanding and the combination we would like to build for the Digicel Fiji FACT.”

He states that adding to their concerns, three players Sakaraia Naisua, Epeli Lairoti, and Muni Shivam Naidu are battling illnesses.

However, Prasad adds they need to adapt and work around these absences.

The Fiji FACT kicks off this Friday at Subrail Park, Labasa faces Nasinu at 7pm.

Nadi and Nadroga will play the opener at 12.30pm followed by Rewa versus Navua at 2.30pm while Lautoka meets Ba at 4.30pm.