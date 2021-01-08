Defending champs through to NCC semis

Defending champions Yalalevu football club of Ba has booked a spot in the semi-finals of the Vodafone National Club Championship.

This is after they defeated Suva’s Periperi Northpole 2-1 in the final match of group A at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

The Dayal’s Steels sponsored side finished on top of the table with six points after two wins while Northpole failed to register a win in the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Junior Balbir Singh scored the opener in the 10th minute of play while Nabil Begg doubled their lead before halftime.

Mashooq Iliyaz pulled one back for the Suva club in the second half.

Meanwhile, in another match, Kasavu FC thrashed Greenstar of Nadroga 3-nil. The goals were scored by Patrick Joseph, Setareki Hughes and Akhlaaq Ali

In next week semi-finals, Yalalevu will face Greenstar of Nadroga and Kasavu FC of Rewa meet Max Nalovo FC of Nadi.