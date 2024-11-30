Defending champions Auckland All Stars eliminate Labasa

Defending champions NZFFI Auckland All Stars have booked their place in the semi-finals of the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup with a 3-1 win over Labasa at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The Auckland side took the lead in the first half through Andrew Naicker, who capitalized on a precise through pass to slot home the opening goal.

In the second half, Gabrielle Matanisiga extended the lead with a composed finish, followed by a clinical strike from Andrew Abba to make it 3-0, putting the game firmly in Auckland’s control.

Labasa’s Christopher Wasasala managed to convert a penalty in the dying moments of the match, but it was too little, too late for the Babasiga Lions.

The result mirrors Navua’s late effort against NZFFI Manukau earlier, which also ended in a loss.

With this defeat, Labasa’s campaign comes to an end, while Auckland All Stars continue their quest to defend their title in the semi-finals.

The hosts will play in the first semi-final at 9am against Auckland All Stars while USA All Stars will take on Manukau All Stars at 10:30am.

The final will kick-off at 3pm.

You can catch the commentaries of all the three matches on radio Mirchi FM.