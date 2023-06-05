De los Santos stars as Uruguay oust USA

[Source: FIFA World Cup/Twitter]

The invention of Juan de los Santos proved key as Uruguay overcame USA in their FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023™ quarter-final.

La Celeste will now meet Israel in the semi-finals on Thursday.

De los Santos did superbly to nick the ball past Justin Che and cut the ball across goal for Anderson Duarte to tap it home. After the restart, the fleet-footed No11 produced another low cross, which Joshua Wynder inadvertently turned into his own net.

Cade Cowell tried his best to get back USA back into the game, but one of his goal-bound attempts smashed off his own team-mate Rokas Pukstas and went to safety.