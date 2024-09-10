De Ligt backed by Dutch coach for Germany clash

[Source: Reuters]

In-form Germany wants to build on their strong start to the Nations League when they take on the Netherlands in Amsterdam tomorrow night.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side opened their campaign with a resounding 5-0 win against Hungary on Saturday and arrive in the Dutch capital full of confidence.

The new-look German side, without the recently retired Thomas Mueller, Toni Kroos and Manuel Neuer, have set their sights on the 2026 World Cup after their quarter-final run at the Euros on home soil in July.

In the other Group A3 match tomorrow, Hungary host Bosnia in Budapest.