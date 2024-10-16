Day two IDC expected to be a thriller

The 2024 FMF Inter-District Championship kicked off with an exciting first day of action across all divisions at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the Premier Division, Tailevu Naitasiri secured a 2-0 victory over Tavua, while Nasinu and Bua played out a thrilling 2-2 draw.

In the Senior Division, Northland Tailevu triumphed 2-1 over Nadogo, while Cooling Down California Rakiraki and Seaqaqa were locked in a scoreless 0-0 draw.

The Super Premier Division saw some dominant performances, with Extra Supermarket Rewa overwhelming Nadroga 7-0 in a one-sided contest.

Extra Supermarket Labasa continued their strong form with a 3-1 win over Flick Hygiene Suva.

In another match, Flick Hygiene Lautoka defeated Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua 3-1, while RC Manubhai Ba and Mahijibhai Hardware/Calgary Nadi played to a 0-0 stalemate.

Looking ahead to Day two today, the action will continue with key matchups in all divisions.

It will be an all northern clash in the Senior Division as Taveuni faces Nadogo at 11am followed by Seaqaqa against Dreketi at 3pm.

The Premier Division will see Bua take on Virtual Flex Lami at 11am and Tailevu Naitasiri will battle Savusavu at 1pm at Churchill Park’s Ground three.

In the Super Premier Division, Navua will go head-to-head with Suva at 2pm followed by Nadroga against Ba at 4pm.

Rewa will face Nadi at 6pm and the day will conclude with a highly anticipated clash between home side Lautoka and Labasa at 8pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries of all Super Premier Division games on Mirchi FM.