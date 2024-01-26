Man City's Haaland to miss Spurs game but close to return

Erling Braut Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will miss their FA Cup fourth round game with Tottenham Hotspur, but is close to a return to action, manager Pep Guardiola said on Thursday.

Haaland has missed City’s last nine games in all competitions with a foot injury, and Guardiola is prepared to wait until the Norwegian forward is fully recovered.

The manager also reported that defender Manuel Akanji will miss Friday’s trip to Spurs but both defender John Stones and goalkeeper Ederson are available for selection.

Guardiola confirmed the news that midfielder Kalvin Phillips is in London for a medical at West Ham United prior to a probable loan move.

The Director of Football Operations at City Football Group Omar Berrada recently left to join Manchester United as chief executive officer and Guardiola wished him well.

Guardiola responded to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin’s comments that European soccer’s governing body were right to ban City from European competition in 2020 for breaching financial regulations, a decision which was later overturned by CAS.

City, who have denied wrongdoing, are facing 115 charges from the Premier League over breaching financial rules.