Cristiano Ronaldo Wins 1st Prize in 2024, Scoops Maradona Award

[Source: sportsbrief]

Cristiano Ronaldo has been honoured with Globe Soccer’s Maradona Award for Best Goalscorer of the year, recognising his outstanding performances for Portugal and Al-Nassr.

Following a challenging 2022, Ronaldo found his stride in the following year, netting a remarkable 54 goals in 59 matches for both club and country.

The impressive tally stands as Ronaldo’s highest goal count within a single calendar year since 2017, solidifying his position as the leading scorer in the world of football throughout 2023.

Cristiano achieved this milestone ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (52 goals in 53 games) and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane (52 in 57 games), per Fan Nation.

Manchester City’s goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland finished the year with 50 goals in 60 matches.

Meanwhile, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus ace is in the running for multiple awards at the prestigious Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony, including Best Men’s Player, Best Middle East Player, and Fans’ Favourite Player, GOAL reports.

The event is set to take place at The Atlantis Palm on January 19.