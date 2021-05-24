Coutinho late equalizer helps villa against Man United

Manchester United failed to hang on to their 2-nil lead in the Premier League against Aston Villa this morning.

The Red Devils were in front by two goals with 25 minutes left but Villa managed to sneak in two successive goals.

Philippe Coutinho scored a late equalizer on his Aston Villa debut as Steven Gerrard’s side held on to a 2-all draw in a pulsating clash.

Coutinho also helped in creating the space for Jacob Ramsey who netted their first in the 77th minute.

Both Manchester United goals were scored by Bruno Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne scored the winning goal as league leaders Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-nil in the Premier League this morning.

Looking at other results, Newcastle drew 1-all with Watford, Norwich beat Everton 2-1 and Wolves defeated Southampton 3-1.