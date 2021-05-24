Comeback win for Brentford

Brentford denied Watford victory in the English Premier League clash today.

Two goals in the final 10 minutes of the match secured Brentford’s 2-1 comeback win.

Bryan Mbeumo slotted in a stoppage-time penalty to make it 2-1, minutes after captain Pontus Jansson had equalized with a header at the back post.

Watford led for an hour thanks to Emmanuel Dennis’ first-half header.

Defeat means Watford remains just three points above the relegation zone.