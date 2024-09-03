Coach Sherman highlights teams commitment

Fiji Football coach Rob Sherman says the team performed well despite less-than-ideal ground conditions at the HFC Bank Stadium last night against the Solomon Islands in the FIFA International ‘A’ Tri-Nations Friendlies.

The Digicel Bula Boys defeated their Pacific brothers 1-0.

Sherman added that the players made a strong effort to execute and follow the game plan they had trained under for the past few weeks.

“We were looking at a win, we did not necessarily play fully the way we wanted but we did execute on some areas, we made some adjustments before the game and all in all I’m reasonable happy with the performance and the outcome.”

The national football coach adds it’s great to see the high morales of the team members and the commitment they have shown for this tournament.

Fiji will play Hong Kong-China on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm, to conclude the tournament.

Meanwhile, tomorrow at 7pm, Solomons and Hong Kong will meet at the HFC Bank Stadium.