Chua fires up Young Kulas

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Young Kulas coach Angeline Chua has reminded players of why they’re at the FIFA under 20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

After arriving in Medellin, Colombia yesterday, the side had their first training run after being greeted by cultural dancers and a lively band at the airport.

Chua saw what the side can do following their two friendly games in Costa Rica.

Article continues after advertisement

The Digicel Young Kulas coach is excited about what the team can do against top sides.



[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

“I’m so excited, you make me so excited because this is performance and elite football and this is how football is played in this environment, it’s hard, you play for the flag, you play for everyone that’s on and off the pitch.”

Chua also says they’re going to try and take the little chances they’ll have at the World Cup.

The Young Kulas will face Brazil in their first World Cup match at 11 am this Sunday, before taking on Canada at 1 pm next Wednesday.

Their final pool game will be against France at 10 am next Saturday.

You can watch the World Cup live on FBC Sports.