Chelsea move closer to top-five finish

[Source: Reuters]

Chelsea moved a step closer to securing Champions League qualification with a 3-1 victory over weakened champions Liverpool on Sunday, while Newcastle United slipped up in a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle salvaged a point thanks to a last-gasp Alexander Isak penalty, while Brentford edged a young Manchester United side 4-3, and West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur’s disappointing form continued in a 1-1 draw.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League on 63 points, separated from fourth-placed Newcastle only by goals scored. Both teams trail third-placed Manchester City by a point with three games remaining.

The game at Stamford Bridge was less than three minutes old when Cole Palmer found Neto, whose cut-back fell to the unmarked Enzo Fernandez, and the Argentine whipped the ball low into the net.

Palmer was also instrumental in the second goal after he clipped the ball into the area, and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk’s attempted clearance bounced off teammate Jarell Quansah and into the goal.

Palmer ended a lengthy drought with his first goal since mid-January from the spot in the 96th minute after Quansah’s foul on Moises Caicedo.

“I think we did well the team showed character,” Caicedo told Sky Sports. “We are happy that we won this game.

“(Palmer) deserves it. He is working hard to get goals. Now was his opportunity and he scored.” Van Dijk had pulled one back for Liverpool, who made six changes to their starting lineup after clinching the title last weekend, in the 84th minute from a corner.

“There was chances for us to score – in the end they deserve the win,” Van Dijk said.

At Brighton, Isak’s last-gasp penalty earned a potentially crucial point for Newcastle in their chase of Champions League qualification.

Brighton looked poised for victory after winger Yankuba Minteh struck in the first half, but Isak’s 89th-minute spot kick sent goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen the wrong way for his 23rd league goal of the season.

“It’s all to play for,” Newcastle boss Eddie Howe told Sky Sports. “We have three huge games, three very tough games in different ways. Two of them are at home and we hope that can make the difference.”

Minteh scored in the 28th minute with a blistering shot through a crowd into the far corner.

