Chelsea manager sacked

Chelsea have sacked manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge.

The 42-year-old will leave the Chelsea’s ninth in the Premier League after last week’s defeat at Leicester City.

The club has only won once in their past five league matches.

His final game was Sunday’s 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win against Luton.

Lampard was appointed on a three-year contract when he replaced Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge in July 2019.

Former Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to replace him.

In a statement released on Monday night, Lampard said he was “disappointed not to have had the time to take the club forward” and added that it had been a “huge privilege and an honour” to manage the club.

[Source:BBC]