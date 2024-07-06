Chance for Labasa to top the table

A win today for Labasa can see them go to the top of the Digicel Fiji Premier League standing.

The Extra Labasa side hosts Nadroga at Subrail Park.

Labasa is currently second with 21 points, two behind leaders, Rewa.

However, if they can secure the maximum three points on offer today than they could leapfrog the Delta Tigers.

With the inclusion of two Solomon Islands internationals, the Babasiga Lions are set to entertain the home fans. .

There’ll be four DFPL games tomorrow with Navua playing Lautoka at the Uprising Resort ground, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Ba, Nasinu meets Nadi and Rewa battles Suva.

All games kick off at 3pm except for the Tailevu Naitasiri and Ba game which starts at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Suva.