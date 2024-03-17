Burnley hang on to beat 10-man Brentford in relegation battle

[Source: Reuters]

Jacob Bruun Larsen and David Datro Fofana scored either side of halftime to give relegation-threatened Burnley a 2-1 victory over 10-man Brentford this morning, only their fourth Premier League win this season.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley are 19th in the table and eight points adrift of safety, while Brentford are four points above the drop zone in 15th.

“It had been coming. We started the game well and there was a lot of energy in the team,” Kompany told Sky Sports.

“On another day we could have scored more – we didn’t make life easy for ourselves – but we get to celebrate with three points.

“These teams are always able to do something with their quality, but we did what we had to do to manage this game.”

Brentford’s Sergio Reguilon was shown a red card in the ninth minute — the fastest sending-off of a player in the league this season — after a lengthy VAR check determined he grabbed Vitinho as the Brazilian was about to shoot.

Bruun Larsen calmly converted the penalty past the outstretched hands of Mark Flekken, prompting a big celebration from Kompany.

Datro Fofana, who missed a sitter in the first half, doubled Burnley’s advantage in the 62nd minute on the counter-attack with a shot into the far corner.

Kristoffer Ajer pulled one back for the visitors with a diving header from Shandon Baptiste’s cross in the 83rd minute, but the hosts held on for what could be a vital win.

Brentford piled on the pressure in added time and Burnley fans breathed a sigh of relief after Ivan Toney was penalised for a challenge on keeper Arijanet Muric as the ball curled into the net.

Burnley dominated possession in their first win in 11 Premier League games, having 17 shots to nine for Brentford who have gone six matches without a win.

“I’m very proud of the players and very proud of the effort they put into the game,” Brentford manager Thomas Frank said.