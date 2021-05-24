Home

Bula Boys target two friendlies in January

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 29, 2021 12:30 pm
[Source: Fiji Football]

Friendly matches for the national football team ahead of the March Qatar World qualifiers are yet to be confirmed.

National football coach, Flemming Serritslev says nothing is determined at the moment but, they are looking at possible friendly matches in the January FIFA window.

He says competing against a stronger opponent is what the team needs as local competitions are not enough for the ‘Bula Boys’ to test where they stand.

“I’m looking forward that maybe we can have two friendly games in the January FIFA window so that we find out where we actually stand. I feel we have a very good squad and I’m optimistic on behalf of the team but I need something to better the team up against.”

Serritslev says at the moment, the players are looking well with little improvements noted since the resumption of the national league.

The third national camp will be held next month at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

The national players will be in action for their respective clubs in this week’s Digicel Premier League matches.

According to the Fiji FA round 12 fixtures, Ba takes on Navua, Nadroga faces Rewa and Suva meets Lautoka.

Dates, time and venues for theses matches are yet to be confirmed.

