Bula Boys target consistency in next match

Fiji Bula Boys Head Coach Rob Sherman is focused on maintaining the team’s high standards as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

With the game against Hong Kong China on the horizon, Sherman is confident in the team’s preparation and analysis.

He stresses the importance of facing international opponents to further the team’s development.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we move forward, we want to make sure that the team, if there’s any changes, there’s never a drop in standard and I think we’re getting close to that. But we’re anticipating a tough encounter and it’s good to play opposition from outside of the region, so that’s very important.”

He adds that football fans in the west can expect a good game from his side this Sunday.

The Digicel Bula Boys will face Hong Kong China in their second match of the Tri Nation series this Sunday at Churchil Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Brazil remain at the top of group B after securing a 3-0 win against France in the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup this morning.

In another match Mexico beat Australia 2-0 and also remain at the top of group A.

Fiji currently faces Canada while Colombia is also meeting Cameroon.

You can watch the Fiji vs Canada match LIVE on FBC Sports.