Bula Boys prep not affected by venue change

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The change in the OFC group B Men’s Nations Cup 2024 venue may be an advantage for the Digicel Bula Boys but it won’t change how they approach the tournament.

Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and Tahiti was supposed to play their games in Vanuatu.

Despite the opportunity to play in front of what promises to be a noisy and partisan home crowd, national coach Coach Robert Sherman hasn’t allowed the team’s preparations to be affected by the change in venue.

Article continues after advertisement

Sherman says the fact they’re playing at home will be something really important, however, there’s possibly added pressure but whoever you play is the same so the challenge is there.

He says they’ll go out and try to win every game regardless.

The Bula Boys coach says they’re not trying to mitigate the opponent too much, it’s about how they play, so it’ll be the same message to the players whether they’re home or away.

Fiji plays Papua New Guinea at 4pm today at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva in its first group match.

PNG assistant coach Sam Gahan says the mood in the camp is extremely positive

Gahan says Fiji will have the crowd behind them but PNG is going to try and provide entertaining football that excites everybody.

You can listen to the Fiji and PNG match live commentary on Mirchi FM.