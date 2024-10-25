Bua girls win IDC

The Bua Under 14 girls soccer side created history after winning the 47th Fiji Primary Schools IDC title following their 2-1 win over Labasa in a penalty shootout at Subrail Park this afternoon.

Bua Primary Sports Association president Kishore Lal says the girls came as underdogs since it was their first time to be part of the IDC tournament, and they delivered what was expected of them.

He says the team has been performing extremely well from day one, winning their pool games.

Lal adds beating defending champion Ba in the semifinal was another success for them.

“When we had that we were playing against the defending champions in the semifinal, we went back to the camp and touched up on our game plan, and here we are, winners, and I would like to acknowledge the girls for the good game and their overall performances.”

He says playing against Labasa was historical as both schools are from the North, proving the great talents and potential in rural schools.

Lal also acknowledged the supporters, coaching panel, parents, and the Vanua o Bua for their continuous support throughout the three-day tournament.