Brighton keep European hopes alive with 3-2 win over Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion substitute Jack Hinshelwood struck a late winner as the hosts came from behind to grab a 3-2 victory over champions Liverpool to keep their slim hopes of playing in Europe next season alive after twice coming from behind.

Battling for eighth place and a chance of playing European football next season if Chelsea win the Conference League, Brighton went behind in the ninth minute when Harvey Elliott scored from close range after a superb Liverpool attack, but midfielder Yasin Ayari levelled in the 32nd minute.

The home side still managed to go in a goal down at the break after Dominik Szoboszlai scored with a dipping cross-shot that flew over keeper Bart Verbruggen and into the net in first-half stoppage time, but Brighton boss Fabian Huerzeler made the right changes after the break to turn the game in their favour.

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma, who was brought on in the 64th minute, equalised four minutes later, cleverly scoring with a difficult shot off the rebound from a Danny Welbeck effort.

Welbeck wasted a number of opportunities on the night, but with Liverpool looking lacklustre since securing the title on April 28, Brighton kept going in the chase for a winner that could see them qualify for Europe if other results go their way.

Offered the chance to become the hero after his introduction in the 84th, 20-year-old Hinshelwood grabbed it with both hands, firing home the winner from Matt O’Riley’s pass a minute later.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside but a lengthy VAR review followed and it was given to leave Brighton eighth on 58 points, three ahead of Brentford and four in front of Fulham, with Bournemouth a point further back with a game in hand.

“Coming off the bench, I wanted to come into the game and make a great impact and work my hardest,” Hinshelwood said.

“I think the ball comes across and it sat up perfectly and I tapped it in – there was a nervous wait until the goal was allowed but when it was allowed it was pure relief.”

Brighton visit Tottenham Hotspur in their last game of the season on Sunday, while Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy at Anfield after they play FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in their final fixture of the campaign.

“You try not to get too carried away with the celebrations, we’ve worked really hard through the season … we want to win and enjoy it,” Liverpool scorer Elliott said. “We need to take the positives (from this game) and take it into the final game.”

