Football
Brighton holds Chelsea to a draw
January 19, 2022 7:34 am
Brighton’s Adam Webster celebrate after scoring against Chelsea [Source: Twitter]
Brighton held Chelsea to a 1-all draw this morning decreasing the Blues hopes of winning this season’s Premier League title.
Brighton’s Adam Webster found all the space he needed to head in from a corner in the second half to give the home side an early lead.
Chelsea replied with Hakim Ziyech’s well-struck low drive from outside the box to tie the score at 1-all.
Brighton is now unbeaten in six games in all competitions and continues to grow in confidence and class under Graham Potter.
[Source: BBC]
