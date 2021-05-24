Brazil football legend has surgery to remove tumour

Brazil legend Pele has had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

Following reports that the 80-year-old had been in hospital for six days, he posted on social media on Monday, saying he had surgery to remove the “suspicious lesion” last Saturday.

“Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you,” said the three-time World Cup winner.

“I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living.”

Five days ago, the former Santos and New York Cosmos forward denied reports he had fainted and had “routine exams”.

He now says the tumour in the right colon was discovered in the tests last week.

“Thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr Fabio and Dr Miguel to take care of my health,” he added.