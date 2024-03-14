Bournemouth hit back from three goals down to stun Luton

[Source: Reuters]

Luton Town squandered a three-goal lead to lose 4-3 at Bournemouth as they blew their chance to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone this morning.

It looked so good for Luton on an emotional night on the south coast as first-half goals by Tahith Chong, Chiedozie Ogbene and Ross Barkley put them in complete control.

That scoreline would have lifted Luton above Nottingham Forest into 17th place but Bournemouth, who were booed off at halftime were transformed after the interval.

Dominic Solanke struck immediately after the break and the hosts were level by the 65th minute thanks to goals by Illia Zabarnyi and Antoine Semenyo.

Luton were reeling and there was a sense of inevitability about Semenyo netting the winner in the 83rd minute.

The game was re-scheduled after the initial fixture was abandoned after 59 minutes in December when Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Lockyer, whose photo adorned Bournemouth’s match-day programme, was present on Wednesday and received a standing ovation before kickoff as he met the medics who saved his life.

Luton remain in 18th place with 21 points from 28 games, three points behind Nottingham Forest who they host at the weekend in a crunch relegation battle.

“It’s going to hurt but we have to pick ourselves up. We have another huge game in a few days time and we’ve got no other option but to pick ourselves up and go again,” downbeat Luton manager Rob Edwards said.