Boost for 20 beach soccer coaches

Twenty coaches were confirmed after a week-long FIFA Beach Soccer Coaching course that concluded last Friday at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

Switzerland national team coach, Angelo Schirinzi, known by many as “Mr Beach Soccer” conducted the course and was impressed with the participants.

Former national futsal rep Mira Sahib says the course motivated him and he believes beach soccer is very interesting with more action pack, especially with the bicycle kick.

Coaches from around the country attended the course including Fiji FA Development Officers.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FA has confirmed that there’ll be only two Digicel Premier League games this week.

Lautoka will play in both games starting at Churchill Park tomorrow when they host Nadi at 7:30pm before facing Labasa at Subrail Park at 1:30pm on Saturday.