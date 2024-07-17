BOG tickets to be available online

[Source: File Photo]

Spectators and football fans across the country can now purchase tickets for the Battle of Giants Competition through an online platform.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association’s chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf emphasized the importance of embracing modern technology, stating that it’s about time for them to venture out and be innovative.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the first time ever, Fiji FA will be introducing online sales, so there will be no tickets. People will have to come and get their back out scanned at the gate entry, and an appropriate band will be put on their arms and wrists, so they can go and sit at the places. ”

Yusuf further says that the association will confirm the details and the process on Friday.

He also clarified that the ticket price for the grandstand will be $20 for adults while $10 for kids.

It will be $10 for adults in the embankment area and $5 for kids.

The Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream BOG will begin next Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium.