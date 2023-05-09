Big plans for new Bula Boys coach

New Digicel Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman has set a long term goal focusing on improving the national team’s overall ranking and qualifying for the 2025 FIFA World Cup.

Sherman who is on a three year contract was officially announced as the new head coach on Saturday.

His first job will be the Solomon Islands Pacific Games which is seven months away and the Welshman is committed to getting the best available players for the competition.

The UEFA Pro Licensed coach says he wants to make sure that he forms a formidable national team and to determine this, they will need a lot of international exposure.

“What i like to do is to just play more regularly at international level and perhaps recruit players who are eligible from overseas as well so that we get the very best team out on the pitch at every time.”

For now the former Football Federation Australia’s technical director wants to get to know the players who are in the national squad.

Sherman says he needs to learn and establish the team’s identity both locally and internationally.