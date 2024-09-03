Baravilala credits team work

Fiji Football defender Filipe Baravilala is tipping his hat to his teammates for a job well done against the Solomon Islands in the FIFA International ‘A’ Tri-Nations Friendlies last night, where they won 1-0.

He says that it was through their collective effort earned him the Extra Supermarket Player of the Match award.

Baravilala says they worked hard to secure the three points from last night’s match and are determined not to stop there.

“I want to thank the God almighty for giving us the strength on that field, we gave our best and we believe that coming out here we will get that three points so we managed to work towards that three points and we managed to achieve it.”

He acknowledges that facing Pacific neighbors is never easy and credits the Solomon Islands for a tough match.

The Digicel Bula Boys will face Hong Kong-China on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka to conclude the tournament.