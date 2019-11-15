Ba to face Labasa in IDC final

It will be a repeat of the 2019 Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship final when Ba meets Labasa tomorrow at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The teams met in February this year in the final of the 2019 IDC where Ba won 3-2 over the Northerners.

They met again in the pool stages with the Women in Black once again coming out victors defeating Labasa 5-2.

Ba booked their place in the final after defeating Rewa 1-nil in the second semi-final today.

Cema Nasau’s goal in the second half sealed the victory for the Women in Black.

In the first semi-final, the Volitikoro sisters scored a goal each to help Labasa overcame a strong Suva outfit.

The final of the Women’s IDC will be held tomorrow at 2pm at ANZ Stadium.