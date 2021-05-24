Ba thrashes Rewa in Women's Super League

Ba made a strong second half comeback to beat Rewa 4-nil in the Digicel Women’s Super League at the ANZ Stadium today.

Ba striker Cema Nasau starred for her side scoring a brace of goals to maintain their spot as points table leaders.

Both teams were scoreless in the first half, with Rewa looking like a better side of the two.

The Women In Black upped the tempo in the second half applying pressure on the Delta Tigers goalmouth.

Nasau pressed on the Rewa defense in the 60th minute, sneaking in a goal right infront of Rewa goalie Merevesi Ofakimalino.

Nasau added another to her name with replacement Laca Sukulu coming off the bench to extend their lead.

Ba was not done yet, with Captain Luisa Tamani taking on the leading role to bag one more goal and give them the win.