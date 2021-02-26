Ba irons out last minute preparation

Ba Football will use the remaining days to iron out its weaknesses before facing Labasa in the Vodafone Premier League on Saturday.

The one-week postponement has been a blessing in disguise for the Men-in-Black giving them ample time to train and address areas of concern.

Manager Ranveer Singh says they have been using friendly matches to identify weaknesses.

“The changes have given the coaching panel some extra time to work on the areas that are still in concern like finishing. Nevertheless from our side, we are prepared to play Labasa.”

Singh adds Labasa will be a different team on home ground and fan support will be their advantage but the Kamal Swamy coached side is prepared to take on the challenge.

Ba travels to Subrail Park on Saturday where they will meet Labasa at 1.30pm.

Also on Saturday, Nadroga hosts Nadi at 5pm at Lawaqa Park.

Two matches will be played on Sunday at 3pm, Suva takes on Rewa at the ANZ Stadium while Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park.