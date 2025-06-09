Ba goes in with a lot of hope

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

RC Manubhai Ba rested some of their key players against Stratum Construction Rewa on Thursday because of their yellow card situation at the FMF Inter District Championship at 4R Stadium Govind Park Ba.

Team coach Joshua Wilson says they couldn’t risk them in the final pool game knowing Ba’s place in the semifinal was already confirmed on Wednesday night following their victory over Nadroga.

However, Wilson says Labasa is a formidable team and Ba is looking forward to the clash.

‘The semifinal we are looking forward to it and we know Labasa will be coming out firing and they’re a good side as well, we are going to the semifinal with a lot of hopes that we can make it through”.

Ba first won the IDC in 1961 and has lifted the title 25 times in the tournament’s 87 year history.

The Men In Black last won the IDC in 2023 beating 4R Lautoka 2-1 at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, Labasa coach Alvin Chand earlier said that defending the IDC title is tough compared to winning it.

Extra Supermarket Labasa takes on RC Manubhai Ba at 2pm today in the first Super Premier semifinal followed by the Stratum Construction Rewa and Power Volt Suva game at 4:30pm.

You can listen to the commentaries of both games on Radio Fiji 2.

In the senior division semifinals, Lami meet Dreketi at 10am at 4R Stadium Govind Park while Rakiraki and Bua battle at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

Ba Legends faces Rewa Legends at 12:30pm.

All finals are going to be played tomorrow.

