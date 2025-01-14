Ba dominates Kulas roster

Cema Nasau is one of the players included in the first Fiji women’s football team camp scheduled for next month at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Nine Ba reps have been included in the first Fiji women’s football team camp scheduled for next month at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Players named includes Elesi Tabunase, Sisilia Kuladina, Koleta Likuculacula, Cema Nasau, Asela Cokanasiga, Lupe Niubalavu, Evivi Buka and Mereseini Waqali.

Ka’iulani Scott from New Zealand is the only overseas based player named.

This camp marks the beginning of an intensive schedule to prepare the team for key tournaments, including the OFC Women’s Nations Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers.

Fiji Kulas head coach Angeline Chua has announced the roster of talented players who will attend the camp, representing various zones across Fiji, as well as one international representative.

This camp is the first of five planned for the year, each designed to develop player skills, build team cohesion, and strategize for upcoming competitions.

The Fiji Kulas are determined to put in strong performances in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup in July and secure a place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers later this year.

The training sessions during the camp will focus on tactical development, physical conditioning, and teamwork.

Fiji will have an opportunity to engage in a friendly match against the Maori Women’s National team on February 6, providing valuable match experience early in the season.