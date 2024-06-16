Ba beats 10-man Suva

The Ba football side defeated Suva 1-nil in their Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground in Vatuwaqa today.

Ba capitalized on their numerical advantage after Dave Radrigai was sent off in the first half when the referee showed him a red card.

Suva played with 10 man for more than 70 minutes.

Ba coach Daniel Krishneel says the young players really stepped up today.

In other DFPL results, Nadi defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 4-2, Nadroga beat Navua 1-nil and Lautoka thumped Nasinu 4-nil.