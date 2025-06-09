Auvray urges patience from Bula fans

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray is calling on supporters to remain patient as the club continues its development in the OFC Pro League.

The team has shown flashes of promise during the Melbourne leg of the competition, with the coach acknowledging the effort and intensity shown by the players despite inconsistent results.

Auvray says many fans who have watched the matches closely understand that the team is still in a building phase.

“I believe most of the fans understand that we’re in a building phase. When people watch the game live they see the intensity and the amount of work the players produce.”

The French coach adds that the focus remains on continuing the process and allowing the players time to develop within the system.

“We’re just going to keep going this way and at some point things will pay off with even more success. Just give us time to work properly and when the time comes we will reap the fruits.”

Auvray also expressed appreciation for the support shown by fans both in Melbourne and back home in Fiji.

“It’s important for our players and it’s important for the country because it’s the first time we have a professional team. We’re thankful for the support and hopefully fans are looking forward to when we return home to play.”

Bula FC will take on Tahiti United in their next game on the 15th of this month.

