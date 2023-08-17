Australia coach rues what might have been after England loss

[Source: Reuters]

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson was left to wonder what might have been after the Matildas were beaten in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals 3-1 by European champions England last night.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo canceled out a stunning strike from talismanic Matildas striker Sam Kerr in front of a raucous sell-out crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Gustavsson had highlighted the gulf in quality between the two squads before the match, with some of the Matildas in his starting line-up playing for mid-table teams in Sweden as well as in a relatively weak Australian domestic league.

However, after the game, he says the tournament co-hosts had created the same amount of chances as England.

He says England was more clinical than them in finishing.

Australia’s World Cup journey hasn’t ended though as they have to face Sweden in the third-place playoff on Saturday at 8 pm.

On Sunday, England takes on Spain in the final at 10 pm.

You can watch both matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.