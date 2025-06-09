Army calling out fans ahead of Sukuna Bowl

The Republic of Fiji Military Force football side is calling out on their fans and supporters to rally behind the team next week when the Sukuna Bowl tournament gets underway.

Head coach Penaia Latianara says the presence of their supporters will play a huge role in motivating the team, who will be looking to bring the title home this time around.

He says his players have been putting in the hard yards, and they are eager to step on the field.

“Right now the team is going hard during training, we still have a few players slowly joining the team, not all of them are here because of work commitments. But I believe that all of the boys should be together by the end of this week so we can carry on with preparation, because we just have a few days left.”

The Sukuna Bowl week begins on Monday and runs until the end of the week, featuring competitions across multiple sports.

Meanwhile, the men’s soccer match on Thursday, and the men’s and women’s rugby clashes on Friday, will be broadcast LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas fans can stream the matches on www.viti.plus for $99.

