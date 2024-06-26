Argentina, Chile set for Copa America clash

[Source: Reuters]

Argentina and Chile will write a new chapter in their long-standing rivalry on Tuesday’s Copa America Group A clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the same stage where “La Roja” thwarted the reigning world champions in the continental final in 2016.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said that his side has put behind them the painful memory of the second successive Copa final they lost to their bitter rivals, which followed a 2015 final loss in Santiago.

In both cases, Lionel Messi’s Argentina lost to Chile on penalties.

Argentine-born Chile coach Ricardo Gareca, appointed earlier this year, has said it is always special for him to face his home country, who beat Brazil in the last Copa America final, in Rio in 2021.

The 66-year-old will be looking for his first win against the defending champions, having recorded two draws and two defeats at the helm of Peru in South American qualifiers between 2015 and 2022.

Group A leaders Argentina can clinch a spot in the quarter-finals after their 2-0 win over Canada in their opening match. Chile have one point after a goalless draw against Peru.