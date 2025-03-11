All Whites unveil formidable squad for World Cup qualifier

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The New Zealand All Whites have announced a formidable 23-member squad for their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier semi-final clash against Fiji later this month.

The squad boasts a wealth of experience and talent, led by captain Chris Wood, who plays for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.

Alongside Wood, several players represent prominent A-League clubs, including Wellington Phoenix and Auckland City.

Fiji National Coach Rob Sherman knows his side faces a tough challenge against the fully professional New Zealand team.

“Obviously they are a strong squad, lads have played at a decent standard, Chris Wood is in the Premier League. So we know it’s a challenge, it’s a big step up.”



The crucial encounter between Fiji and New Zealand is scheduled for March 21 at Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

