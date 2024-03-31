Ajer's late equaliser holds Man Utd to 1-1 draw

[Source: Reuters]

Kristoffer Ajer’s 99th-minute equaliser salvaged a point for Brentford in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United on Saturday, denting the Old Trafford club’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Substitute Mason Mount thought he had given United an undeserved and dramatic victory when he slotted home in the 96th minute after Brentford had dominated the game.

But Ajer smashed home Ivan Toney’s cutback from close range three minutes later to give the Bees a point which sees them remain in 15th, five points above the relegation zone.

United remain in sixth, 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa and eight off Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, a spot which could be enough for Champions League football next season.

Brentford were far superior in the first half, twice hitting the woodwork through Toney and Mathias Jorgensen and creating a slew of other chances without being able to score.

United improved slightly after the break and Rasmus Hojland was denied a goal in a seventh successive league game by a strong hand from Mark Flekken.

Brentford continued to create opportunities, with Toney having a goal disallowed for offside and Bryan Mbeumo volleying against the bar, without capitalising.

The game was somehow still goalless in added time when Casemiro played in Mount who fired past Flekken for his first United goal.

However, Brentford got the equaliser their performance deserved when Norway defender Ajer produced a striker’s finish to ensure the hosts got something from the game.