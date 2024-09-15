AC Milan win in Serie A but Juventus, Bologna held

Tammy Abraham celebrates his first goal in Milan colours in the comfortable win over Venezia [Source: AP]

New AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca has got his first Serie A win in style.

A devastating opening half an hour set Milan on their way to a convincing 4-0 win over promoted Venezia on Saturday for their first victory of the season after two draws and a loss.

The result and the manner of the win is a timely confidence boost ahead of a crucial week. Fonseca’s team hosts Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday followed by a Serie A derby match against defending champions Inter.

Article continues after advertisement

Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez were back in the starting line-up and the pair combined to score the opener after just 90 seconds at the San Siro.

Hernandez won the ball in midfield and played it to Leao who gave it back to him with a delicious backheeled flick on the half turn. That sent the France international down the left and he squeezed his shot past Jesse Joronen at the near post.

Milan doubled their lead in the 16th minute when Youssouf Fofana headed in a Christian Pulisic corner, and the United States international got on the scoresheet himself in the 25th by converting a penalty after Tammy Abraham was tripped by Joronen.

The Rossoneri were awarded another penalty less than three minutes later after the video assistant referee spotted Venezia defender Joel Schingtienn stepping on Leao’s foot.

This time Englishman Abraham stepped up to net his first goal for Milan since joining from Roma last month.

It was the first time Milan scored four times in the first half hour of a Serie A match since 1958.

Elsewhere, league leaders Juventus drew 0-0 at Empoli and Bologna remain winless despite coming from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw to spoil Como’s first Serie A home match in 21 years.

Juve host PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday and Bologna’s Champions League debut gets underway on Wednesday at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.