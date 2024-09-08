Abundant talent of talent during McDonalds IDC

Fiji Football head of talent development Sunil Kumar says he is impressed with the amount of raw talent displayed during the Mcdonalds’ Talent Development Inter-District-Championship.

The tournament was held over the past two days concluding today, with more than 400 players taking part.

He says he noticed a lot of raw talent, especially in the under-15 grade for both boys and girls.

He also thanked their sponsors, McDonalds, for supporting them in their campaign of the development of football.

“There’s a lot of talent on display, and we are so excited and we’re thankful to McDonalds as well for the sponsorship. Even the managing director Mr Mark is out here, moving around supporting us on the ground here.”

Apart from eyeing new talents, he says one of the objectives of the tournament is to get players to understand the rules of the game.